Jadon Lowry is WL-S FFA student of the month for September. Submitted photo Pictured is Urbana FFA freshman Michael Hooten collecting a soil sample to perform a soil texture test. Submitted photo Pictured is Urbana FFA junior Bryce Stambaugh measuring soil slope. Submitted photo

West Liberty-Salem FFA member of the month

For September, FFA members voted for Jadon Lowry.

Jadon is an 11th-grader and is planning on studying agronomy to become a soybean specialist. His favorite FFA memory is bringing his tractor to the parades. Advice to other members is to get your stuff turned in and be active in the chapter! He will receive a chapter sweatshirt and a choice of candy (and bragging rights for the month).

Submitted by WL-S FFA Reporter Ella Vondenhuevel

Urbana competes at District 6 Soils

The Urbana FFA competed at the District Soil Judging Career Development Event in Champaign County. In Urban Soil Judging students must judge the soil based on four different categories. These categories include: buildings with basements, septic tanks and absorption fields, driveways and local roads, lawns, gardens, and landscaping. After judging the pits, students are asked to give recommendations based on best management practices to determine whether or not the land is suitable for each of the four categories. Urbana placed 5th overall in the contest with Michael Hooten placing 16th, Mason Farmer placing 19th, Kianna Gsell placing 24th, and Aeriana Hernandez placing 45th.

In the Rural contest students judge the soil based on agricultural properties and have to determine whether the soil is suitable for agricultural crops. Urbana placed 6th in this contest with Bryce Stambaugh placing 8th, Nathan Deere placing 16th, Sam Wilhelm placing 17th, and Brooklyn Randall placing 48th. Students Colton Teepe (58th) and Lauren Stollings (75th) also competed in the competition. Congratulations to Urbana’s Urban and Rural soil judging competitors for making it to the state contest!

Submitted by Kianna Gsell, Urbana FFA Reporter