October includes Mental Illness Awareness Week

Each year, millions of Americans face the reality of living with a mental health condition — but mental illness affects everyone directly or indirectly through family, friends or co-workers.

That is why each year, during the first week of October, the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) and participants across the country raise awareness, fight discrimination and provide support. We believe that mental health conditions are important to discuss all year, but MIAW provides a dedicated time for mental health advocates across the country to come together as one unified voice. Since 1990, when Congress officially established the first full week of October as MIAW, advocates have worked together to sponsor activities, large or small, to educate the public about mental illness.

Local event

As part of Mental Illness Awareness Week, NAMI and Recovery Zone will hold its Annual Mental Illness Awareness Walk on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. to noon.

The group will meet at the West Liberty Lions Park in the shelter house next to the splash pad. The public is invited to attend.

There will be door prizes, speakers, and more.

For more information, contact me at petefloyd.nami.lc@gmail.com or 937-750-1702.

MIAW 2023

This year’s MIAW will center the theme “Together We Care. Together We Share.” This campaign speaks to the impact of NAMI’s support resources. It conveys the power of coming together in community, which can be healing as people gather to share their experiences. Our hope is that, through this campaign, we can spread awareness of two of NAMI’s major support resources: NAMI Support Groups and the new NAMI Teen and Young Adult HelpLine. Visit our MIAW page for more information and resources here. Go to NAMI.org.

Facts

-One 1 in 5 U.S. adults experience mental illness each year.

-1 in 20 U.S. adults experience serious mental illness (SMI) each year.

-1 in 6 U.S. youth aged 6-17 experience a mental health disorder each year.

-The need to share information is great.

