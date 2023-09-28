Graham advances to district tourney

Graham won the Division II girls golf sectional on Wednesday with a 407, and GHS’s Zoey Merritt claimed the individual title with a 74.
For the Falcons, Bella Odle had a 106, Madison Murphy a 108, Kailey Dowty a 119 and Grace Tyler a 129.
Graham advances to next week’s district tournament.
Triad placed 13th at the sectional with a 497 and did not advance.
At the Division II girls golf sectional at WGC on Monday, Urbana’s Morgan Richards qualified for next week’s district tournament by shooting a 97.
Urbana had a team score of 420 to place fifth overall at the sectional but did not advance and WL-S had a team score of 497 to place 11th.
At the Central District Division II girls golf sectional at Blacklick Woods on Monday, Mechanicsburg shot a 466 to place 13th.