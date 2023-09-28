Creative Foundations holds ribbon-cutting ceremony

In photo, back row: Rick Lichtenberg, Angel Jackson, Derrick Gibson, Krissy McNicol, Victoria McIntyre, and Austin Ragno; front row: Sheila Jostworth, Michael Stone, Tami Adams, Amy Burchnell, Cristal Bosler, Jill Wolfe, and Kim Wolfe. Submitted photo

Submitted story

The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Sept. 22 for Creative Foundations’ new location, 658 Bodey Circle in Urbana.

Creative Foundations is a program dedicated to serving adults with developmental disabilities. The day program is blessed to have so many people who donated wood, paint, brushes, and more supplies. Their staff works with the individuals to create beautiful art to take to festivals where they sell it in order to earn 100% of the sale in a paycheck. Throughout the week, many people have seen the group of individuals watering the flowers and cleaning up around the Square.

Along with making art to sell, they also have a cooking group twice a week where a group works in the kitchen in the morning to create a delicious lunch.

On Wednesdays, a group goes with a staff member to deliver Meals on Wheels. You might’ve even seen them on Fridays in our community for “Fun Friday.” As a group, they pick out lunch and a fun activity to do as a way to round off a week of hard work. You can learn more at www.creativefoundations.org.

Info from Chamber