Chili fest schedule announced

Dancers perform during last year’s Hoopla Parade. Andrew Grimm Photography

Submitted story

The 16th Annual Simon Kenton Chili Cook-off Festival/Hoopla Parade on Saturday, Sept. 23 in Urbana will include a day of music, games, children’s activities and fun for the entire family.

In addition to the 24 contestants vying for the first prize of $1,000 for the best chili, there will be a Hot Pepper Eating contest, Suck, Chew and Blow contest, Best Salsa contest, Dunk Tank, and a Corn Hole Tournament. The children’s area will have a Bouncy Castle to enjoy!

In addition, you may vote for your favorite chili by purchasing “beads” for $1. The winner with the most “beads” will receive a “Peoples Choice Chili” trophy and bragging rights. For those entering the “Best Salsa” contest, entries are to be dropped off at the courthouse steps by 10:30 a.m. Entries must be in a disposable container, with recipe and registration form attached. Please check the website for details and forms. www.chilicookoffofurbana.com.

If contests are not your thing, enjoy the Hoopla Parade which will include the Dayton Antioch Shriners and their miniature vehicles, sample the contestants’ chili, visit with 106.9 “The Bull” live remote broadcast, and rock to the sounds of the DJ’s music. Food trucks will offer a variety of food and vendors will be selling jewelry, candles, snack items and fall decorations. Pack up the family and join the fun.

Main Street north of the square to Church Street will be closed to vehicular traffic at 6 a.m. The street will open for the Hoopla Parade at noon and close again from 1-7 pm.

The Monument Square District Event recognizes their Platinum Sponsors: Farmers and Merchants State Bank, Orbis Corporation, Sutphen, and Urbana Moose Family Center 1215, and extends a thank you to all their sponsors for making the event possible.

Schedule of events

7-10 a.m. – Vendors and Cookers Registration/Set-up (must enter through E. Church Street)

7 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Welcome Tent Open opposite the courthouse – Court/Main streets

8 a.m. – Urbana Fire Department sirens signal cookers to begin cooking

Salsa contestants pick up application at salsa table on courthouse steps

10:30 a.m. – Deadline for salsa applications to be turned in at courthouse steps

People’s Choice Bead Sales open – Welcome tent $1 each or 12 for $10

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Corn Hole Tournament sign up – (limit 32 teams)

Registration for Suck, Chew and Blow Contest (limit 10 entries)

Registration for Hot Pepper Eating Contest (limit 16 entries)

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Beer Garden Open

11 a.m. – Judging of salsa entries on courthouse steps

Noon – Hoopla Parade begins

1-4 p.m. – Children’s area open – East Court Street

Dunk Tank Open – N. Main/E. Court streets

1:30 p.m. – Salsa contest winners announced at courthouse steps

2 p.m. – Contestants turn in chili to judges (Masonic Temple)

Contestants’ chili samples available to public (free)

Corn Hole Tournament Begins – W. Court St. (behind the beer trailer)

2-4 p.m. – Live Broadcast by “The Bull” 106.9 radio station.

3 p.m. – Suck, Chew, and Blow contest begins – courthouse steps

People’s Choice Balloting Ends – containers picked up by committee

3:30 p.m. – Hot Pepper Eating Contest – courthouse steps

5 p.m. – Announce winners of Chili Cook Off, People’s Choice Award,

Best Decorated Booth, and the Corn Hole Tournament

5:15 p.m. – Festival ends