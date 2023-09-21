Upcoming local events and gatherings

Champaign County Farmers Market: open every Saturday May through October. Located on Market Street behind the Firehouse 9 a.m. to noon

Friday, September 22

Gloria Theatre: The Hill (PG-13), 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 23

16th Annual Simon Kenton Chili Cook-off/Hoopla Parade/Hoopla Parade: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monument Square District in downtown Urbana

21st Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Freshwater Farms, 2624 N. U.S. 68, Urbana

Graham Band Festival: 7 p.m. at Dallas Stadium, Graham High School

Gloria Theatre: The Hill (PG-13), 3:30 p.m.

Gloria Theatre: Buckeye Bash – OSU/Notre Game football game viewing party, free admission, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 24

About the Urbana Country Club: Julie Johnson will be giving a presentation on the history of the Urbana Country Club. The program starts at 2 p.m. at the Champaign County Historical Society Museum, East Lawn Avenue in Urbana

Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.

Gloria Theatre: The Hill (PG-13), 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Monday, September 25

Champaign County GOP Club meeting: at 6 p.m. The meeting will be at the Community Center – conference room C.

Wednesday, September 27

Quest Community Church community blood drive: 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 110 South St., West Liberty. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the Donor Time app.

Thursday, September 28

Lecture on the Basics of Artificial Intelligence: free to the public, 11 a.m. at the Champaign Aviation Museum, 1652 N. Main St., Urbana. Session will cover how AI will affect people’s lives

Saturday, September 30

Graham Pee Wee Football/Cheer First Responders Night: 5 p.m. at Graham High School’s Dallas Stadium. Proceeds benefit first responders, who will be honored as guests of the event at small recognition ceremony

Sunday, October 1

51st Annual Oktoberfest: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Champaign Co. Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana

Thursday October 5

Friends of Champaign County Library Book Sale: 9 to 11 a.m. 1060 Scioto St., Member-only presale event; From noon – 7 p.m. The Friends of the Champaign County Library Book Sale is open to all

Friday, October 6

Friends of Champaign County Library Book Sale: 9 to 4 p.m. 1060 Scioto St., open to all

Saturday, October 7

Friends of Champaign County Library Book Sale: 9 to 3 p.m. 1060 Scioto St., open to all

Sunday, October 8

Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.

St. Paris Meet the Candidates event: 5-8 p.m. at JSP Fire Building

Monday, October 9

Red Cross Blood Drive: 12:30-6:30 p.m., Evans-Purk Building in St. Paris, sponsored by the St. Paris United Methodist Church. For an appointment call Shari at 937-631-3045 or schedule online at www.redcrossblood.org

Thursday, October 12

Champaign County Board of Elections: will meet in regular session at 10 a.m. in the Board office located at 1512 S. US Highway 68, Suite L-100.

Friday, October 13

Cedar Bog/Boo in the Bog: 7-9 p.m., $6 per person, reservations recommended

Saturday, October 14

Cedar Bog/Boo in the Bog: 7-9 p.m., $6 per person, reservations recommended

Sunday, October 15

Ray Snedager: who was the loadmaster for “Operation Babylift,” will be giving a program about “Operation Babylift.” The program starts at 2 p.m. at the Champaign County Historical Society, East Lawn Avenue in Urbana

Sunday, October 22

Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.

Saturday, November 4

Champaign Co. Preservation Alliance Urban Loft Tour: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Urbana

Saturday, November 11

Cedar Bog/”Fen”testic Fundraiser: details TBA

Monday, December 18

City of Urbana Planning Commission meeting: 6 p.m. at municipal building (moved due to Christmas from the usual monthly meeting date on fourth Monday)

City of Urbana Design Review Board meeting: 7 p.m. at municipal building (moved due to Christmas from the usual monthly meeting date on fourth Monday)

Friday, December 29

Champaign County Budget Commission meeting: 9:30 a.m. at county auditor’s office