Upcoming local events and gatherings

Champaign County Farmers Market: open every Saturday May through October. Located on Market Street behind the Firehouse 9 a.m. to noon
Friday, September 22
Gloria Theatre: The Hill (PG-13), 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, September 23
16th Annual Simon Kenton Chili Cook-off/Hoopla Parade/Hoopla Parade: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monument Square District in downtown Urbana
21st Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Freshwater Farms, 2624 N. U.S. 68, Urbana
Graham Band Festival: 7 p.m. at Dallas Stadium, Graham High School
Gloria Theatre: The Hill (PG-13), 3:30 p.m.
Gloria Theatre: Buckeye Bash – OSU/Notre Game football game viewing party, free admission, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, September 24
About the Urbana Country Club: Julie Johnson will be giving a presentation on the history of the Urbana Country Club. The program starts at 2 p.m. at the Champaign County Historical Society Museum, East Lawn Avenue in Urbana
Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.
Gloria Theatre: The Hill (PG-13), 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.
Monday, September 25
Champaign County GOP Club meeting: at 6 p.m. The meeting will be at the Community Center – conference room C.
Wednesday, September 27
Quest Community Church community blood drive: 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 110 South St., West Liberty. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the Donor Time app.
Thursday, September 28
Lecture on the Basics of Artificial Intelligence: free to the public, 11 a.m. at the Champaign Aviation Museum, 1652 N. Main St., Urbana. Session will cover how AI will affect people’s lives
Saturday, September 30
Graham Pee Wee Football/Cheer First Responders Night: 5 p.m. at Graham High School’s Dallas Stadium. Proceeds benefit first responders, who will be honored as guests of the event at small recognition ceremony
Sunday, October 1
51st Annual Oktoberfest: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Champaign Co. Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana
Thursday October 5
Friends of Champaign County Library Book Sale: 9 to 11 a.m. 1060 Scioto St., Member-only presale event; From noon – 7 p.m. The Friends of the Champaign County Library Book Sale is open to all
Friday, October 6
Friends of Champaign County Library Book Sale: 9 to 4 p.m. 1060 Scioto St., open to all
Saturday, October 7
Friends of Champaign County Library Book Sale: 9 to 3 p.m. 1060 Scioto St., open to all
Sunday, October 8
Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.
St. Paris Meet the Candidates event: 5-8 p.m. at JSP Fire Building
Monday, October 9
Red Cross Blood Drive: 12:30-6:30 p.m., Evans-Purk Building in St. Paris, sponsored by the St. Paris United Methodist Church. For an appointment call Shari at 937-631-3045 or schedule online at www.redcrossblood.org
Thursday, October 12
Champaign County Board of Elections: will meet in regular session at 10 a.m. in the Board office located at 1512 S. US Highway 68, Suite L-100.
Friday, October 13
Cedar Bog/Boo in the Bog: 7-9 p.m., $6 per person, reservations recommended
Saturday, October 14
Cedar Bog/Boo in the Bog: 7-9 p.m., $6 per person, reservations recommended
Sunday, October 15
Ray Snedager: who was the loadmaster for “Operation Babylift,” will be giving a program about “Operation Babylift.” The program starts at 2 p.m. at the Champaign County Historical Society, East Lawn Avenue in Urbana
Sunday, October 22
Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.
Saturday, November 4
Champaign Co. Preservation Alliance Urban Loft Tour: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Urbana
Saturday, November 11
Cedar Bog/”Fen”testic Fundraiser: details TBA
Monday, December 18
City of Urbana Planning Commission meeting: 6 p.m. at municipal building (moved due to Christmas from the usual monthly meeting date on fourth Monday)
City of Urbana Design Review Board meeting: 7 p.m. at municipal building (moved due to Christmas from the usual monthly meeting date on fourth Monday)
Friday, December 29
Champaign County Budget Commission meeting: 9:30 a.m. at county auditor’s office