Looking back … Mechanicsburg rescue

On Oct. 7, 1980, a worker – Chris Newport of Wabash, Ind. – who was painting the inside of the empty water tower in Mechanicsburg fell approximately 25 feet from the interior scaffolding, which caused him to suffer multiple serious injuries. This accident prompted a rescue operation that is still considered to this day, the most spectacular rescue ever undertaken by a Champaign County public safety agency (Mechanicsburg EMS). The crew which saved Newport earned several awards. Pictured (left to right) are Mechanicsburg EMTs from that day, Gary Epley, Barbara King, Steve Castle and John Cheek.

Submitted photo