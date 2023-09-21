The Urbana FFA hosted its annual cookout meeting on September 11. Submitted photo

Urbana FFA Annual Cookout Meeting

The Urbana FFA chapter held the annual cookout meeting at the Melvin Miller Park on Monday, September 11, 2023. The purpose of this meeting was for the new students of our chapter to meet the new or returning FFA officers and to carry out a business meeting for upcoming events. This was the first official meeting of the 2023-2024 school year, and there were 87 members and guests who attended the meeting. The chapter provided dinner and alumni helped serve the members. The Food Science class made and brought in pasta salad. During this meeting the officers conducted opening/closing ceremonies and discussed some items of business. While the member meeting was going on parents/guardians attended the alumni meeting where discussion of alumni membership and/or volunteering to help with future events was discussed. The Urbana FFA officers and advisors would like to thank all the members and guests who attended this meeting.

Respectfully submitted,

Kianna Gsell

Urbana FFA reporter