Polished Shears Parlor of Beauty holds ribbon-cutting ceremony

The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Aug. 25 for Polished Shears Parlor of Beauty, located at 652 Bodey Circle in Urbana.
Polished Shears is a full-service salon, family-friendly, providing services for all ages. They recently had a change in ownership and are always accepting new clients.
You can reach the salon by calling 937-653-3700. Salon hours are Tuesday-Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and closed Sunday and Monday.
Info from Champaign County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau