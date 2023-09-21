Polished Shears Parlor of Beauty holds ribbon-cutting ceremony

In picture: (left front) Betty Johnson, Angela Laird (owner) Shawn Bennett (owner) Sue Neer; (back) Nick Redavide, Chelsea Brummett, Dan Laird (owner), Samuel Laird, Debbie Adams, Rob Bennett (owner), Cindy Collins, Kendra McClung. Submitted photo

Submitted story

The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Aug. 25 for Polished Shears Parlor of Beauty, located at 652 Bodey Circle in Urbana.

Polished Shears is a full-service salon, family-friendly, providing services for all ages. They recently had a change in ownership and are always accepting new clients.

You can reach the salon by calling 937-653-3700. Salon hours are Tuesday-Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and closed Sunday and Monday.

Info from Champaign County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau