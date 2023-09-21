Tax levy calculator now available on local website

Submitted story

The tax levy calculator is now available on the Champaign County Auditor’s website http://auditor.co.champaign.oh.us.

“The calculator allows taxpayers to see the financial impact of each levy, before they vote in November,” said Champaign County Auditor Karen Bailey. “In some cases, the approval of a levy increases the amount of tax and taxpayers don’t realize that until they receive their tax bill. Providing this levy calculator is going to help with that.”

To view the tax levy calculator, first select the parcel to review, and simply scroll down to Levies section.

Taxpayers can see the levy type, its use, the annual collection amount, the millage and the length of time it will be collected. It also shows how much taxpayers are currently paying on existing levies and how much additional monies they are being asked to spend on new levies, replacement levies and renewal levies with increases.

For even more information, a taxpayer can continue to scroll down to the Tax Distribution section and see what levies they are currently paying on and how much they are paying.

Anyone with questions can call the auditor’s office at 937-484-1600.

Submitted by Champaign County Auditor