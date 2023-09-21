Woodruff, Merritt claim CBC/MRD tourney titles

Urbana placed fifth in the KTD with a 355 during the CBC boys golf tournament on Thursday at the Elks Club.
For UHS, Tate Armstrong had an 81, Ryland Davis an 84, Gavin Hower a 95 and Jackson DeWitt a 95.
Armstrong was named All-CBC first team for the fourth straight year.
In the MRD, Graham’s Grant Woodruff claimed the individual title with a 78 as the Falcons placed fifth as a team with a 398.
In the CBC girls golf tournament on Thursday, Urbana placed third in the KTD with a 416.
Urbana’s Rylie Daniels and Taylor Myers each shot a 99 to tie for fifth place overall.
In the MRD, Graham’s Zoey Merritt claimed the MRD title by shooting an 80 as the Falcons placed first with a 404.
Graham’s Annabella Odle was second overall with a 91.