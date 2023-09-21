Woodruff, Merritt claim CBC/MRD tourney titles

Urbana’s Lauren Turner (pictured) drives on the 10th hole at the CBC girls golf tournament on Thursday. Photo by John Coffman Photography Graham’s Grant Woodruff (pictured) hits onto the 10th hole during the CBC boys golf tournament on Thursday. Woodruff won the MRD title with a 78. Photo by John Coffman Photography

Urbana placed fifth in the KTD with a 355 during the CBC boys golf tournament on Thursday at the Elks Club.

For UHS, Tate Armstrong had an 81, Ryland Davis an 84, Gavin Hower a 95 and Jackson DeWitt a 95.

Armstrong was named All-CBC first team for the fourth straight year.

In the MRD, Graham’s Grant Woodruff claimed the individual title with a 78 as the Falcons placed fifth as a team with a 398.

In the CBC girls golf tournament on Thursday, Urbana placed third in the KTD with a 416.

Urbana’s Rylie Daniels and Taylor Myers each shot a 99 to tie for fifth place overall.

In the MRD, Graham’s Zoey Merritt claimed the MRD title by shooting an 80 as the Falcons placed first with a 404.

Graham’s Annabella Odle was second overall with a 91.