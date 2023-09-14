Indians win 35th straight OHC boys golf match

Unbeaten Mechanicsburg defeated Triad, 159-195, in OHC boys golf on Thursday.

For the Indians (16-0), Anderson Reiser had a 37, Conner Eyink a 38, William Reiser a 41 and P.J. Shonkwiler a 43.

Mechanicsburg has now won back-to-back OHC titles and 35 straight OHC matches.

WL-S

Visiting WL-S beat Emmanuel Christian, 185-191, in non-league boys golf on Thursday.

For the Tigers (10-7, 9-7), Greyson Horsley shot a 44 and Braydon Thompson and Teagon Miller each had a 46.

Urbana

Tate Armstrong shot a 35 as visiting Urbana upended Kenton Ridge, 181-191, in CBC boys golf on Thursday.

For the Hillclimbers, Jackson DeWitt had a 47 and Gavin Hower a 49.

Graham

Graham held off visiting North Union, 173-177, in CBC boys golf on Thursday.