WL-S plays to 1-1 tie with Greenon in boys soccer

Urbana Daily Citizen
The WL-S boys soccer team played Greenon in a jayvee and varsity match on Thursday. The jayvee team won, 1-0. Scoring for WL-S was Troy Christison, assisted by Cooper Titus. Hunter Little and Kyler Langhardt combined in goal to get the shutout. Little had 3 saves and Langhardt had 1.

The WL-S varsity boys soccer team tied Greenon, 1-1, as Matthew Christison scored from an Isaiah Reminder assist. Carter Titus had 3 saves in goal for the Tigers.

Jayvee football

The WL-S junior high football team beat Madison Plains, 26-0, on Thursday.

Standouts for the Tigers included Zade Bieleski (2 touchdowns), Grant Krabill (2 touchdowns), Beckett Sullivan (2 point conversion run), Sam Bradford (fumble recovery) and James Brehm (sack)

