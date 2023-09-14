Flu shot clinic to be held Sept. 19 at YMCA

The Medicine Shoppe is coming to the Champaign Family YMCA on Tuesday, Sept. 19 from 9 a.m.-noon to administer flu vaccines, and the public is welcome to attend this clinic in the YMCA’s lobby.

The flu vaccine is free with any health insurance. Uninsured pricing is $40 for the regular vaccine (ages 7+) and $70 for the high-dose vaccine (ages 65+). COVID vaccines are not available at this time.

The Champaign Family YMCA is located at 191 Community Drive in Urbana.

For additional information, please contact the Medicine Shoppe at (937) 653-3914.

Submitted by the Champaign YMCA