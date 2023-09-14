Pictured are Izabella Meister, Sophia Hardwick, Shyanne McClintick, Owen Barger, and FFA/Ag teacher Mrs. Trista Havens. Submitted photo

WEST LIBERTY – Four members of West Liberty-Salem FFA are on their way to compete in the The Big E Livestock Judging Contest in Springfield, Massachusetts on Sept. 15.

The Big E is the biggest agricultural event in the Northeast. Known as a regional fair, it represents all six New England states at its grounds. More than 7,000 4-H and FFA participants compete each year in livestock competitions at The Big E.

The FFA team of Sophia Hardwick, Shyanne McClintick, Owen Barger, and Izabella Meister qualified for the contest after placing 4th in the state of Ohio in General Livestock Judging. They worked countless hours practicing from November through April in the classroom and at over 10 in-person contests giving up every Saturday morning and afternoon during that time.

All of FFA Big E contestants also serve on the West Liberty-Salem FFA Officer Team.