First Presbyterian welcomes new minister

Rev. Bruce Miller is pictured with his wife, Jennifer Lyle. Submitted photo

In a ceremony held on September 10, Rev. Bruce Miller was ordained and installed as the new pastor of the Urbana First Presbyterian Church.

Rev. Miller was elected by the congregation to serve as the church’s new pastor earlier this year following his nomination by the Pastoral Nominating Committee.

After nearly 30 years in corporate accounting and finance, Rev. Miller decided to follow a different calling with similar roots in his passion for people and leadership. Before leaving the corporate world, he held several roles in executive management, where he developed his interest in the engagement, mentorship, and development of people.

Rev. Miller is passionate about inclusion, community mission, and meeting people where they are.

“Love is a topic that I frequently visit in my messages because I believe love is the cornerstone of everything that Jesus stands for,” Miller said.

Bruce and his wife of 16 years, Jennifer Lyle, are the proud parents of four adult children and two grandchildren.

For more information on worship, children and youth programs, visit the church’s webpage at https://ufpc.church or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/FPCUOH.

