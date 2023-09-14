Annual Oktoberfest set for Oct. 1

Pictured is Oktoberfest 2022. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Mark your calendar and join the festivities at the longest-running event in Champaign County (except the fair).

The 51st Oktoberfest will be held Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the grounds of the Champaign County Historical Museum at 809 E. Lawn Ave. in Urbana. The committee has worked for months to ensure the event will be a memorable one.

The day will be full of activities featuring live music, craft vendors, artists, children’s games, and lots of delicious food.

Returning is Schmidt’s Restaurant of German Village with their authentic German fare and their famous cream puffs – a true crowd-pleaser. Returning also is Childers Chimney Cake with their authentic Eastern European pastry – what a yummy treat it is.

In response to requests, a coffee truck, The Spotted Cow, will be joining the festivities along with many new food trucks.

Relax under the big tent and enjoy the food, the entertainment and visiting with friends.

Delicious food, live entertainment, and an admission price of only $3 – what could be better? Don’t miss this day of fun for the whole family.

Oktoberfest is the largest fundraiser for the Historical Society. Let’s all support our museum with our attendance.

Info from Champaign County Historical Society