Class at Senior Center guides seniors in aging well

A free program that helps older adults age well in their senior years is being offered at the Urbana Champaign County Senior Center.

The Aging Mastery Program (AMP), in 10 one-hour sessions, guides seniors in taking key steps to improve their well-being, add stability to their life and strengthen community ties.

The free program, offered through the Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2, will meet noon to 1 p.m. on 10 consecutive Thursdays, Sept. 14 through Nov. 16. Seniors can sign up for the program at the Senior Center, or by calling Rachel Niswonger at the center, 937-653-6088. Registrations are still being accepted after the program’s introductory session on Sept. 14.

Sessions will cover exercise, sleep, healthy eating and hydration, financial fitness, medication management, advance planning, healthy relationships, fall prevention and community engagement. They’ll feature presentations by local health care and financial professionals.

Participants will have an opportunity to ask questions and engage in discussions. And they will receive an AMP workbook for setting goals and developing plans for maintaining wellness.

AMP was developed by the National Council on Aging.

