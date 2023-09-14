Two Saturday events set at Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek

Submitted story

WEST LIBERTY – Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek will host two Saturday outdoor events focusing on strategic thinking. The first is Sept. 30, when The Greater Ohio Living History Association, WWII US Mech Forces HQ will return for a 10th season to demonstrate and discuss strategies employed by American and German troops and the French resistance during World War II. The second is a Scholastic Chess Tournament held in collaboration with the Columbus Chess Academy on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Both outdoor events sponsored by the Mac-A-Cheek Foundation, a nonprofit educational organization, take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and are free to the public. Regular fees apply to tour the historic house museum, Mac-A-Cheek Castle.

The castle is the perfect setting for each event. Resembling a French chateau occupied by German troops in 1944, the building surrounded by bushes and fields represents a setting similar to those faced by Americans and their Allies. In contrast, the limestone tower reminds one of the chess piece called a rook, or a castle.

The same lawns where living history re-enactors set up camps on Sept. 30 will be filled with students playing chess on Oct. 7. On that day, nearby tents offer places where anyone can play chess with giant figures or on regular sized boards. Another tent will include games, puzzles, study prints, costumes, and other activities comparing ancient castles from multiple countries to American homes like Mac-A-Cheek Castle, built in the late 19th century. The Flying Pepper Food Truck will be on site to sell lunches from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on October 7.

On both days, visitors can observe, engage in conversations with experts, and discover fascinating history related to a significant world event and an ancient and still popular game. Pick the day of your choice or come twice to Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek for these unique experiences. Those interested in participating in the tournament should contact: https://www.columbuschessacademy.org.

For each event, a more detailed schedule will be updated online at www.piattcastle.org. Both events are supported by a grant from the Mary Eleanor Morris Fund of the Columbus Foundation, 2023 Seasonal Sponsor, Ron Stewart and Series Sponsor, Jeffrey Giebacki.

Info from Margaret Piatt