WL-S upends SE; Indians, Cardinals fall

WEST LIBERTY – Gabe McGill rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns as unbeaten WL-S downed Southeastern, 41-21, in OHC football Friday night.

McGill scored on a six-yard run in the first quarter to give the Tigers a 7-0 lead.

In the second quarter, WL-S quarterback Miles Hostetler tossed a pair of touchdown passes as the Tigers took a 21-14 lead at the half.

Hostetler scored on a pair of runs in the third quarter and WL-S owned a 34-21 lead heading into the final period.

McGill scored on a one-yard run in the fourth quarter to put the game away.

The Tigers had 313 total yards compared to 352 for the Trojans (3-1).

WL-S (4-0) plays at Madison Plains next Friday night.

Cedarville 28, M’burg 14

CEDARVILLE – After rallying in the second half, unbeaten Cedarville hung on to defeat Mechanicsburg, 28-14, in OHC football Friday night.

Mechanicsburg led, 14-0, early in the second quarter before Cedarville scored midway through the stanza to cut the deficit to 14-7.

Cedarville tied the game at 14-14 early in the third quarter and took a 21-14 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Mechanicsburg (2-2) hosts Springfield Catholic Central next Friday night.

M. Plains 24, Triad 20

NORTH LEWISBURG – Madison Plains rallied to beat Triad, 24-20, in OHC football Friday night.

The Cardinals led, 20-17, in the second half.

Triad (0-4) plays at Greeneview next Friday night.