PET DOG OF THE WEEK

Barely Used Pets

Hi! My name is Bonnie Dell and I am a 4-year-old hound beagle mix girl. I am friendly, affectionate, loyal, playful and funny. They say I am smart and dignified! I was found with my friend, Becky, by the doggie police in Delaware County, Ohio. We are such nice girls that the doggie wardens knew exactly where we needed to go. Becky is very scared so she is working with a foster to give her confidence so she will be ready for a new family. I am here at Barley Used Pets ready for my new forever home!

How to adopt:

Barely Used Pets, Inc.

844 Jackson Hill Road

Urbana, Ohio 43078

(937) 869-8090

Sunday: CLOSED

Mon & Tues: CLOSED

Wed & Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Information provided by Barely Used Pets