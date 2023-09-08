Urbana knocks off Graham in football

Urbana’s Austin Hill runs for a first down against Graham Friday night. Photo by John Coffman Photography

ST. PARIS – Unbeaten Urbana knocked off Graham, 51-14, in CBC football Friday night.

Early in the first quarter, Urbana’s Austin Hill scored on a one-yard run to give UHS a 7-0 lead.

The Falcons (0-4) responded late in the first quarter with a one-yard scoring pass from Gage Stull to Gus Ward to make it 7-7.

A Hill two-yard rushing TD with three minutes remaining in the second quarter gave the Hillclimbers a 14-7 lead.

Hill’s 30-yard touchdown run two minutes later put the Hillclimbers on top, 21-7.

With under a minute remaining in the second quarter, Urbana quarterback Will Donahoe tossed a 30-yard touchdown pass to Colton Teepe to make it 28-7.

Following an interception by Urbana’s Aiden Bradshaw moments later, Donahoe connected with Teepe on a 30-yard scoring pass to give the Hillclimbers a 35-7 lead at the half.

Graham’s Kamren Hardwick scored on a 26-yard run early in the third quarter to make it 35-14, but Donahoe scored on a 26-yard run four minutes later to make it 42-14.

Early in the fourth quarter, Donahoe scored on 17-yard run to give UHS a 49-14 lead.

The Hillclimbers picked up a safety with four minutes remaining.

Next Friday night, Urbana (4-0) hosts North Union and Graham plays at London.