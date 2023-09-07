Patriot Day event is Monday at Freedom Grove

Submitted graphic

Submitted story

A 9/11 Patriot Day and Remembrance will be held at Freedom Grove, located at the corner of U.S. Route 68 and state Route 55 in Urbana.

Flags across Urbana will be on display from Friday evening until Sunday morning.

Organizers invite everyone to join local first responders and military to say thank you and pay respect to our fallen citizens.

Schedule of events:

8:15 a.m. Reveille and National Anthem

8:46 a.m. Moment of silence for A.A. Flight 11 that struck the North Tower

9:03 a.m. Moment of silence for U.A. Flight 175 that hit the South Tower-Alicia Titus Remembrance

9:37 a.m. Moment of silence for A.A. Flight 77 hits the Pentagon

9:59 a.m. Moment of silence as the South Tower collapses

10:07 a.m. Moment of silence for U.A. Flight 93 crashes in Somerset County, Pennsylvania

10:28 a.m. Moment of silence as the North Tower Collapses

10:28 a.m. We will have a 21-gun salute and Taps

10:28 a.m. Flyover by pilot Jim Bob White

Submitted by event organizers