Upcoming local events and gatherings

Champaign County Farmers Market: open every Saturday May through October. Located on Market Street behind the Firehouse 9 a.m. to noon
Have a calendar item? Email it to UDCeditor@aimmediamidwest.com
___
Friday, September 8
4th Annual Balloon Fest – A Hot Air Affair: 5-9 p.m. at Grimes Field, Urbana
St. Paris United Methodist Church, Miami-Shelby Melody Men Barbershop Chorus: will present a free concert at the church starting at 7:30 p.m., in an audience open seating evening performance
Gloria Theatre: The Miracle Club, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, September 9
Champaign Health District Scrap Tire Disposal Day: 9 a.m. to noon at the Champaign County Fairgrounds. All participants are requested to enter at the Park Avenue entrance and exit through the Henry Street entrance of the Champaign County Fairgrounds.
4th Annual Balloon Fest – A Hot Air Affair: 5-9 p.m. at Grimes Field, Urbana
21st Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Freshwater Farms, 2624 N. U.S. 68, Urbana
Cedar Bog/Ice Age in Ohio: 10 a.m., $5 unless member
Gloria Theatre: The Miracle Club, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, September 10
Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.
Evergreen Cemetery 50th Anniversary of the Glowing Monument: What was it that brought thousands of people to St. Paris in September 1973? Learn about this historic phenom! 4 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery 283 West Troy Street, St. Paris. Hear all about how this happened and why by Historian Jared Shank. Come and see the monument up close that glowed
Gloria Theatre: The Miracle Club, 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.
Monday, September 11
Patriot Day Remembrance: 8:15 a.m. at Freedom Grove in Urbana, corner of U.S. Route 68 and state Route 55
Thursday, September 14
Urbana Shade Tree Commission: 4:30 p.m. at DECK Building @ Melvin Miller Park, Urbana
Saturday, September 16
21st Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Freshwater Farms, 2624 N. U.S. 68, Urbana
Woodstock Community Church: spaghetti supper at Lions Club, 4-6 p.m. Drive-thru and take-home.
DAR annual Constitution Day Bell Ringing: 11 a.m. at Freedom Grove. Meeting to follow in the Champaign County Community Center.
Sunday, September 17
Cedar Bog/Mellow Yellow Walk: noon to 2 p.m., donations accepted
Wednesday, September 20
Mechanicsburg Public Library Board: did not have a monthly meeting in August, 2023. The next regular monthly Library Board meeting is Sept. 20
Saturday, September 23
16th Annual Simon Kenton Chili Cook-off/Hoopla Parade/Hoopla Parade: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monument Square District in downtown Urbana
21st Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Freshwater Farms, 2624 N. U.S. 68, Urbana
Sunday, September 24
About the Urbana Country Club: Julie Johnson will be giving a presentation on the history of the Urbana Country Club. The program starts at 2 p.m. at the Champaign County Historical Society Museum, East Lawn Avenue in Urbana
Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.
Sunday, October 1
51st Annual Oktoberfest: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Champaign Co. Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana
Thursday October 5
Friends of Champaign County Library Book Sale: 9 to 11 a.m. 1060 Scioto St., Member-only presale event; From noon – 7 p.m. The Friends of the Champaign County Library Book Sale is open to all
Friday, October 6
Friends of Champaign County Library Book Sale: 9 to 4 p.m. 1060 Scioto St., open to all
Saturday, October 7
Friends of Champaign County Library Book Sale: 9 to 3 p.m. 1060 Scioto St., open to all
Sunday, October 8
Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.
Monday, October 9
Red Cross Blood Drive: 12:30-6:30 p.m., Evans-Purk Building in St. Paris, sponsored by the St. Paris United Methodist Church. For an appointment call Shari at 937-631-3045 or schedule online at www.redcrossblood.org
Friday, October 13
Cedar Bog/Boo in the Bog: 7-9 p.m., $6 per person, reservations recommended
Saturday, October 14
Cedar Bog/Boo in the Bog: 7-9 p.m., $6 per person, reservations recommended
Sunday, October 15
Ray Snedager: who was the loadmaster for “Operation Babylift,” will be giving a program about “Operation Babylift.” The program starts at 2 p.m. at the Champaign County Historical Society, East Lawn Avenue in Urbana
Sunday, October 22
Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.
Saturday, November 4
Champaign Co. Preservation Alliance Urban Loft Tour: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Urbana
Saturday, November 11
Cedar Bog/”Fen”testic Fundraiser: details TBA
Monday, December 18
City of Urbana Planning Commission meeting: 6 p.m. at municipal building (moved due to Christmas from the usual monthly meeting date on fourth Monday)
City of Urbana Design Review Board meeting: 7 p.m. at municipal building (moved due to Christmas from the usual monthly meeting date on fourth Monday)
Friday, December 29
Champaign County Budget Commission meeting: 9:30 a.m. at county auditor’s office