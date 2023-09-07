Upcoming local events and gatherings

Champaign County Farmers Market: open every Saturday May through October. Located on Market Street behind the Firehouse 9 a.m. to noon

Friday, September 8

4th Annual Balloon Fest – A Hot Air Affair: 5-9 p.m. at Grimes Field, Urbana

St. Paris United Methodist Church, Miami-Shelby Melody Men Barbershop Chorus: will present a free concert at the church starting at 7:30 p.m., in an audience open seating evening performance

Gloria Theatre: The Miracle Club, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 9

Champaign Health District Scrap Tire Disposal Day: 9 a.m. to noon at the Champaign County Fairgrounds. All participants are requested to enter at the Park Avenue entrance and exit through the Henry Street entrance of the Champaign County Fairgrounds.

4th Annual Balloon Fest – A Hot Air Affair: 5-9 p.m. at Grimes Field, Urbana

21st Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Freshwater Farms, 2624 N. U.S. 68, Urbana

Cedar Bog/Ice Age in Ohio: 10 a.m., $5 unless member

Gloria Theatre: The Miracle Club, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 10

Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.

Evergreen Cemetery 50th Anniversary of the Glowing Monument: What was it that brought thousands of people to St. Paris in September 1973? Learn about this historic phenom! 4 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery 283 West Troy Street, St. Paris. Hear all about how this happened and why by Historian Jared Shank. Come and see the monument up close that glowed

Gloria Theatre: The Miracle Club, 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Monday, September 11

Patriot Day Remembrance: 8:15 a.m. at Freedom Grove in Urbana, corner of U.S. Route 68 and state Route 55

Thursday, September 14

Urbana Shade Tree Commission: 4:30 p.m. at DECK Building @ Melvin Miller Park, Urbana

Saturday, September 16

21st Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Freshwater Farms, 2624 N. U.S. 68, Urbana

Woodstock Community Church: spaghetti supper at Lions Club, 4-6 p.m. Drive-thru and take-home.

DAR annual Constitution Day Bell Ringing: 11 a.m. at Freedom Grove. Meeting to follow in the Champaign County Community Center.

Sunday, September 17

Cedar Bog/Mellow Yellow Walk: noon to 2 p.m., donations accepted

Wednesday, September 20

Mechanicsburg Public Library Board: did not have a monthly meeting in August, 2023. The next regular monthly Library Board meeting is Sept. 20

Saturday, September 23

16th Annual Simon Kenton Chili Cook-off/Hoopla Parade/Hoopla Parade: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monument Square District in downtown Urbana

21st Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Freshwater Farms, 2624 N. U.S. 68, Urbana

Sunday, September 24

About the Urbana Country Club: Julie Johnson will be giving a presentation on the history of the Urbana Country Club. The program starts at 2 p.m. at the Champaign County Historical Society Museum, East Lawn Avenue in Urbana

Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.

Sunday, October 1

51st Annual Oktoberfest: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Champaign Co. Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana

Thursday October 5

Friends of Champaign County Library Book Sale: 9 to 11 a.m. 1060 Scioto St., Member-only presale event; From noon – 7 p.m. The Friends of the Champaign County Library Book Sale is open to all

Friday, October 6

Friends of Champaign County Library Book Sale: 9 to 4 p.m. 1060 Scioto St., open to all

Saturday, October 7

Friends of Champaign County Library Book Sale: 9 to 3 p.m. 1060 Scioto St., open to all

Sunday, October 8

Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.

Monday, October 9

Red Cross Blood Drive: 12:30-6:30 p.m., Evans-Purk Building in St. Paris, sponsored by the St. Paris United Methodist Church. For an appointment call Shari at 937-631-3045 or schedule online at www.redcrossblood.org

Friday, October 13

Cedar Bog/Boo in the Bog: 7-9 p.m., $6 per person, reservations recommended

Saturday, October 14

Cedar Bog/Boo in the Bog: 7-9 p.m., $6 per person, reservations recommended

Sunday, October 15

Ray Snedager: who was the loadmaster for “Operation Babylift,” will be giving a program about “Operation Babylift.” The program starts at 2 p.m. at the Champaign County Historical Society, East Lawn Avenue in Urbana

Sunday, October 22

Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.

Saturday, November 4

Champaign Co. Preservation Alliance Urban Loft Tour: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Urbana

Saturday, November 11

Cedar Bog/”Fen”testic Fundraiser: details TBA

Monday, December 18

City of Urbana Planning Commission meeting: 6 p.m. at municipal building (moved due to Christmas from the usual monthly meeting date on fourth Monday)

City of Urbana Design Review Board meeting: 7 p.m. at municipal building (moved due to Christmas from the usual monthly meeting date on fourth Monday)

Friday, December 29

Champaign County Budget Commission meeting: 9:30 a.m. at county auditor’s office