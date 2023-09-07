Grief-share program a personal cause for St. Paris couple

After the loss of their son, Peggy and Minister Douglas Ware found solace in a grief support program that they now offer to the community. Sessions are free and held each Wednesday at 6 p.m. at St. Paris Covenant Lutheran Church. Submitted photo

ST. PARIS – When St. Paris minister Douglas Ware and his wife Peggy lost their son, they found themselves searching for peace despite a grief that unraveled the lives of them and their daughters.

Soon they found a grief-share class which eventually he taught. That led to a spiritual journey that culminated in his March appointment by Bishop Suzanne Dillahunt to minister at Covenant Lutheran Church in St. Paris.

And now Minister Ware will lead a community grief-share program and support group “for anyone who has suffered a loss” each Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the church, 103 S. Church St., starting Sept. 6.

Ware said each week’s session will include a video and group discussion with “personal study exercises” that reinforce each week’s topic.

The program is free and open to anyone who has suffered a loss at any time.

“This session doesn’t heal your grief, but it helps you work through it,” Ware said.

“Mr. Doug,” as he likes to be known, invites anyone to call him at (937) 663-4695 with any questions.

“We pray anyone and everyone attending these group sessions will benefit,” Ware said. “There is support when you may feel alone. You’re not out there on a branch all by yourself.”

