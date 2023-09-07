Champaign County Career Expo is Sept. 26

Submitted graphic

The annual Champaign County Career Expo will take place on Sept. 26 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Champaign County Fairgrounds.

The purpose of this event is to showcase local businesses, give students hands-on work related experiences and give job seekers the opportunity to interact with a multitude of businesses in one location.

The Expo will host up to 60 booths and is open to the public. Visitors are encouraged to bring resumes. Many of the businesses will be accepting applications and providing on-the-spot interviews.

Champaign County high school juniors and seniors will also be in attendance throughout the school day. The last event allowed 849 high school students the opportunity to participate in the Expo.

The Career Expo is sponsored by the Champaign County Fairgrounds, Champaign County Department of Job and Family Services and West Ohio Tech Prep.

A limited number of spots are still available for businesses that would like to participate. If your business would like to participate or if you would like to find out more information about this event, please contact Christina Flowers, Champaign County Business School Liaison, at christina.flowers@mccesc.org.

