Salsa contest entries wanted

Do you have more tomatoes than you can eat and a killer salsa recipe?

If so, pull out those bowls and get mixing. Enter the Best Salsa contest during the upcoming Simon Kenton Chili Cook-off Festival on Saturday Sept. 23 for the chance to take home $100 and bragging rights.

To enter, fill out the entry form which is available online, and drop off your salsa at the Courthouse Stage, 200 N. Main St., Urbana, by 11 a.m. on Sept. 23. You do not have to prepare your salsa on site, but no canned, restaurant or bottled salsa is allowed. Entries must be in disposable containers, with recipes and registration forms attached.

Please label salsa as mild, medium hot or very hot. There is no charge to enter, but it offers an opportunity to use all those tomatoes and the chance to win $100 first prize or $50 second prize. If you have no tomatoes, how about watermelon – be creative, join the fun. Check out www.chilicookoffofurbana.com for details or contact Bill Bean, 937-653-6376 with any questions.

As a reminder, the discount registration of $25 for the Chili Contest contestants is Sept. 10, 2023. The registration fee is $50 for all registrations postmarked after Sept. 10. Deadline for all registrations is Sept. 18, 2023.

The Simon Kenton Chili Cook Off Festival/Hoopla Parade, a Monument Square District Event, is celebrating its 16th year and guarantees a day of fun for the whole family. Mark your calendar and don’t miss Sept. 23, 2023 in downtown Urbana.

Info from event organizers