Drivers should watch out for cyclists

Area drivers are reminded to watch for cyclists on the roads in the Urbana area and northern parts of Champaign and southern Logan County on Sunday, Sept. 10.

Area drivers are reminded to watch for cyclists on the roads in the Urbana area and northern parts of Champaign and southern Logan County on Sunday, Sept. 10.

The 23rd Annual Simon Kenton Pathfinders Bike Tour takes place, starting at the Urbana Depot, on Sunday morning beginning at 8 a.m. Riders should all be finished by 4 p.m. There are currently almost 200 registered participants for Sunday’s ride according to Pathfinders officials.

The bike tour is held in memory of Betsy Bohl, a charter member and former treasurer of the Simon Kenton Pathfinders (SKP)

Cyclists will be on the bike trail and back roads both north and south of Urbana.

Areas to use extra caution are south of Urbana on Cedar Creek, Dallas and Woodburn roads and at all trail crossings. North of the city, cyclists will be on Clark, Herr, Upper Valley Pike, Sullivan, Couchman and Wesley Chapel roads. In Logan County, drivers should use caution on state Route 245 through the Village of West Liberty, the Ohio Caverns area and back through Kingscreek to the trail entrance on Clark Road.

Drivers of automobiles are reminded that per Ohio law, cyclists are entitled to use an entire lane and automobiles must be a safe three feet away when passing a bicycle.

This is the major fund-raising event of the year for the SKP with profits going to maintenance of the Simon Kenton Trail in Champaign and Logan counties. Online registration is still open or you can walk-in to register on tour day between 8-11 a.m.

Information and registration can be found at simonkentonpathfinders.org.

