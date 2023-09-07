Tax-Aide seeks volunteers

Submitted story

The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program, which provides free tax preparation for senior citizens at more than 200 other locations across Ohio, is looking for volunteer tax preparers for next year.

Tax-Aide volunteers have an immediate and measurable impact on the lives of the people they serve. Volunteers save often financially pressed senior citizens the cost of paying a private preparer and provide a calm, steady and reassuring hand in an often stressful situation.

Anyone who does his own taxes is an ideal candidate for the all-volunteer program. Volunteers receive IRS-approved training, work on AARP Foundation-provided computers and are mentored throughout the tax season.

Volunteers come from all walks of life, including beauticians, accountants, truck drivers and managers. Volunteers who prefer not to prepare tax returns are also needed to do such things as manage taxpayer appointments and see that taxpayers have the necessary paperwork.

Bruce Gelsinger, Tax-Aide state coordinator for the middle third of Ohio, said, “Please consider joining our ranks. The demand increases every year; and we need more volunteers to fill the need.”

For more information about volunteering, please contact Area Coordinator Thomas Beattie (937-778-0339 or twbeattie@woh.rr.com), go to the Tax-Aide website — aarpfoundation.org/taxaidevolunteer — or call 1-888-227-7667.

Info from Tax-Aide