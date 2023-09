Urbana-Woodstock Pike to close Sept. 11

RUSH TWP. – The Champaign County Engineer, Stephen McCall, has announced that Urbana-Woodstock Pike in Rush Township will be closed to through traffic for approximately 5 days between Parkview Road and Brush Lake Road beginning Monday, September 11, 2023 for a culvert replacement and additional road work. Funding for this project is through the Engineer’s share of motor vehicle and license fees and gasoline tax.