Indians, Tigers win in volleyball

Mechanicsburg beat Springfield Catholic Central, 25-13, 25-15, 25-23, in OHC volleyball on Thursday.

For the Indians, Darby Ayars had 15 assists, Ava Moore had 18 kills and 3 aces, Brynn Brown had 4 blocks and Kenzie Stillings had 19 digs.

Mechanicsburg won the jayvee match, 25-17, 25-18.

WL-S

WL-S topped visiting Madison Plains, 25-17, 25-20, 25-13, in OHC volleyball on Thursday.

For the Tigers, Bailey Poppe had 15 kills, 20 digs and 3 blocks, Olivia Wilcox had 20 digs, was perfect on serve receive and 20/21 serving and Chaley Wade added 9 kills, 4 digs and 2 blocks.

Madison Plains won the jayvee match, 25-12, 25-20. For the Tigers, Kiersten Stoll had 10 digs, 1 block, 1 ace and 5 kills and Josie Hostetler added 2 digs and 5 kills.

Triad

Southeastern defeated Triad, 25-11, 25-9, 25-15, in OHC volleyball on Thursday.

Urbana

Jonathan Alder upended Urbana, 25-4, 25-11, 25-5, in CBC volleyball on Thursday.

Graham

Northwestern downed Graham, 26-24, 19-25, 25-23, 25-20, in CBC volleyball on Thursday.

JH volleyball

The WL-S 8th graders defeated Springfield Catholic Central, 25-13, 25-21. For the Tigers, Reagan Tester had 6 aces, Kylee Bell had 6 aces and MaKayla Reams added 5 kills.

The WL-S 7th graders won, 25-7, 25-6. For the Tigers, Reese Winters and Kenna Wright were the top servers.

Girls tennis

Tecumseh beat Urbana, 5-0, in CBC girls tennis on Thursday.