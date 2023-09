Visiting Mechanicsburg beat WL-S, 204-228, in OHC girls golf on Thursday.

Top performers for the Tigers included Brooklyn Wilcoxon and Kennedy Wallace.

Graham

Graham defeated Bethel, 197-242, in non-league girls golf on Thursday.

For the Falcons, Zoey Merritt was medalist with a 39, Madison Murphy had a 52 and Annabella Odle and Kailey Dowty each had a 53.