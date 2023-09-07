WL-S prevails in girls, boys soccer

WL-S’s Chloe Bender scores a goal against visiting Madison Plains on Thursday. Photo by John Coffman Photography

Unbeaten West Liberty-Salem defeated visiting Madison Plains, 10-0, in OHC girls soccer on Thursday.

Scoring goals for the Tigers were Megan Hollar, Chloe Bender, Lilly Weaver, Rosey Dunham, Zoie Vermillion, Sophia Hardwick, Delaney Jones, Maddie Cole, Jenna Cline and Ivy Cline.

Picking up assists were Hollar, Bender, Weaver, Vermillion, Hardwick, Jones and Brooke Dunn.

The WL-S boys soccer team downed Emmanuel Christian, 3-0, in non-league action on Thursday.

Scoring for the Tigers were Isaiah Reminder, Caleb Hershberger and Matthew Christison. Malachi Christison had one assist and Tucker Searles got the shutout in goal and recorded 3 saves.