WL-S defeats Mechanicsburg in volleyball

WL-S’s Naomi Cole (left) scores on a touch shot against Mechanicsburg on Tuesday. Photo by John Coffman Photography

WL-S defeated Mechanicsburg, 25-17, 25-13, 25-11, in OHC volleyball on Tuesday.

For the Tigers (5-1, 4-1), Bailey Poppe had 12 kills and 3 digs, Ava Poppe had 9 kills, 10 digs and 4 aces and Naomi Cole added 9 kills, 3 digs and 2 blocks.

The WL-S JV Black team won, 25-15, 25-13. For WL-S, Marisa Smith had 4 digs, 1 assist and 5 aces and Kiersten Stoll added 3 digs, 3 kills and 1 ace.

The WL-S JV Orange team beat Springfield, 25-11, 25-16. For the Tigers, Baileigh Engle had 4 kills, Audrianna Evilsizor had 3 kills and Emma Liggett added 3 kills and 1 ace.

UHS loses

London beat Urbana, 25-8, 25-7, 25-8, in CBC volleyball on Tuesday.

Graham falls

Benjamin Logan upended Graham, 25-16, 25-27, 25-20, 26-24, in CBC volleyball on Tuesday.

JH volleyball

The WL-S 7th grade volleyball team swept Fairbanks, 25-15-25-8. For WL-S, Reese Winters and Kenna Wright were the top servers.

The WL-S 8th graders lost, 25-8, 25-7. For WL-S, Kylee Bell had 6 assists and Addie Dallas added 11 digs.