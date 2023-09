Tigers upend Cardinals in boys golf

WL-S beat visiting Triad, 177-192, in OHC boys golf on Tuesday. For the Tigers, Braydon Thompson had a 40 and Eli Adkins and Greyson Horsley each had 45.

In an OHC girls golf match at Woodland on Tuesday, Fairbanks shot a 208, Triad a 231 and West Liberty-Salem a 243.

M’burg

Unbeaten Mechanicsburg topped West Jefferson, 165-207, in OHC boys golf on Tuesday.

For the Indians, William Reiser was medalist with a 38, Anderson Reiser had a 39 and Conner Eyink a 41.

Graham

Visiting Graham defeated Indian Lake, 198-215, in CBC girls golf on Tuesday.

For the Falcons, Zoey Merritt was medalist with a 37, Annabella Odle had a 50, Madison Murphy a 52 and Ryleigh Schafer a 59.