WL-S girls prevail in girls soccer

Unbeaten WL-S defeated Lehman Catholic, 6-1, in non-league girls soccer on Tuesday.

Scoring goals for the Tigers were Delaney Jones (2), Rosey Dunham (2), Megan Hollar and Maddie Cole.

Picking up assists were Jones (2) and Dunham.

The WL-S boys jayvee soccer team opened its season with a 3-0 win over visiting Ben Logan.

Scoring for WL-S were Lance Campbell with 2 goals and Troy Christison with 1 goal. Christison, Noah Sarver and Cooper Titus each had 1 assist.

Hunter Little and Kyler Langhardt combined in goal to get the shutout. Little had 3 saves while Langhardt had 1 save.