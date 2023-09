Graham’s Whytney Faulkner (left) goes up for a kill over two Urbana defenders during Thursday night’s match at GHS. Photo by John Coffman Photography

WL-S downed Northeastern, 25-6, 25-13, 25-9, in OHC volleyball on Thursday.

For the Tigers, Bailey Poppe had 18 kills and 6 digs, Naomi Cole had 7 kills, 2 blocks and 2 aces, Londyn Loveless had 18 assists and 4 digs and Ava Poppe added 7 kills, 11 digs and 6 aces.

The WL-S junior varsity Black team swept the Jets, 25-7, 25-8. For the Tigers, Marisa Smith had 10 aces, Kiersten Stoll had 5 kills and 4 aces and Reagan Bradford added 6 kills and 2 aces.