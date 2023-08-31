WL-S downs Graham in boys soccer

WL-S defeated Graham, 4-1, in non-league boys soccer on Thursday.

The Tigers scored the first 2 goals of the game from Malachi Christison and Caleb Hershberger. Christison headed a free kick in for goal 3 and Carson Kerns rounded out the scoring in the second half with the fourth goal.

Assisting for WL-S were Matthew Christison, Isaiah Reames and Isaiah Reminder. Tucker Searles recorded 2 saves in goal in the match.

Graham

In non-league girls soccer on Thursday, Graham and Piqua played to a 1-1 tie.

For the Falcons, Lilah Turner had a goal and Sarah Daulton had 12 saves.