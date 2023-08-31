Indians fall to Fairbanks in girls golf

Fairbanks beat Mechanicsburg, 202-232, in OHC girls golf on Thursday.

For the Indians, Mylee DeLong had a 54, Kendall Rausch a 57, Faith Ford a 58 and Taylor Heizer a 63.

Triad

Madison Plains shot a 193, Triad a 205 and Northeastern a 235 in OHC boys golf on Thursday.

Graham

Graham topped Northwestern, 204-216, in CBC girls golf on Thursday.

For the Falcons, Zoey Merritt was medalist with a 42, Annabella Odle had a 47, Madison Murphy a 53 and Riley Donnelly a 62. For the Falcons’ jayvees, Ryleigh Schafer had a 54 and Hailey Langford a 73.

WL-S

Visiting WL-S downed West Jefferson, 194-205, in OHC boys golf on Thursday.

For the Tigers, Braydon Thompson had a 45 and Greyson Horsley a 47.