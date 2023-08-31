For the new home

Habitat For Humanity Champaign County Ohio (HFHCCO) was honored by Judy Baker Judd, Christiansburg, who donated a needlepoint work by her late sister Sally Baker to the Lucky 13th HFHCCO Home recipient in St. Paris. Pictured from left are Lori Rose, Habitat board member and Peoples’ loan officer, Christine (Beth) Fudge, and her three children. Habitat is thankful for Judy’s generosity as the organization remembers Sally Baker. HFHCCO is also thankful to announce the home in St. Paris will be designated the Lush/Hahn home in memory and honor of the late David Lush and his wife Melissa Hahn Lush, Graham graduates originally from St. Paris and longtime supporters of HFHCCO.