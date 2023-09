Todd Woodruff presented information about the “New Beginnings” 4-H club during a recent meeting of the Urbana Lions Club. Pictured from left are Lions President Ben Headlee, Woodruff and Courtney Porter, Lions’ program chairperson. Woodruff explained the club’s goals and requirements to the Lions Club members and how the 4-H club hopes to help area youth learn some of life’s expectations.

Submitted photo