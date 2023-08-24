Battling Water Balloon Catapults and bounce houses are among the many features for festival guests to enjoy. Submitted photo Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival guests can enjoy seafood and other fare while listening to bands perform on the outdoor stage. Submitted photo Food selections include Freshwater Farms’ pan-fried rainbow trout, jambalaya, grilled and coconut shrimp, fish tacos, and a full dinner menu, as well as food trucks and vendors serving bourbon chicken, pizza, shrimp and fish dishes, sushi, tacos, barbeque, pastries and coffees. Submitted photo Food selections include Freshwater Farms’ pan-fried rainbow trout, jambalaya, grilled and coconut shrimp, fish tacos, and a full dinner menu, as well as food trucks and vendors serving bourbon chicken, pizza, shrimp and fish dishes, sushi, tacos, barbeque, pastries and coffees. Submitted photo Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival returns for 21st year; Sept. 9, 16 and 23

The Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival is returning to Freshwater Farms of Ohio, just north of Urbana, for three September Saturdays of delicious seafood, live outdoor music (a total of 12 acts, including popular country rock bands McGuffey Lane and SpikeDrivers) and fun activities for the whole family.

The 21st annual festival is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sept. 9, 16 and 23, at the farm, 2624 N. U.S. 68, Urbana.

Parking is free with gate admission of $5, ages 13 and up; $2 for kids ages 3-12; and free for age 2 and under. Admission includes live music, the farm’s sturgeon petting zoo, fish and critter displays, bounce houses, art and craft vendors and the kids’ play zone.

Admission is free to guests who come dressed as a mermaid, pirate or sea creature. Secret judges will award cash and game ticket prizes for costumed adults and youth 16 years and under, in each category.

For details, including the live music schedule, visit fwfarms.com/festival.

New this year:

Overnight self-contained RV and tent camping, Friday and Saturday night each weekend. Reservations (not required, but recommended) may be made at eventmanagerffo@gmail.com or 937-652-3701.

Additional areas for small groups to gather to enjoy meals and drinks: the farm’s fountain display area and the Rainbow project, which features a wisteria dome and wildflower meadow maze. Seating also is available around the outdoor stage.

This year’s festival will offer three times more vendors, including local merchants and many local artisans.

Food selections include Freshwater Farms’ pan-fried rainbow trout, jambalaya, grilled and coconut shrimp, fish tacos, and a full dinner menu, as well as food trucks and vendors serving bourbon chicken, pizza, shrimp and fish dishes, sushi, tacos, barbeque, pastries and coffees.

Charlies Bar will serve wine, beer, margaritas and cocktails. Feisty Brood Meadery will serve mead pours at the bar from 1 to 9 p.m.

Other features include:

Games for children and adults: Angry Fish Throwing Game, Battling Water Balloon Catapults, Live Goldfish Bowl Toss and John Darts Target Game

Four inflatable bounce houses, face painting, balloon sculptures and Pirate Treasure Sand Dig

Critter displays, including the sturgeon petting zoo, touch tanks, trout feeding by hand (bring quarters)

The Freshwater Farms of Ohio Farm Market: Fresh harvested shrimp for sale, until sold out, beginning at 10 a.m. Sept. 16

