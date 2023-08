Crane Pumps of Piqua manned the volunteer crew at the Habitat For Humanity Champaign County Ohio (HFHCCO) Lucky 13 home in St. Paris and donated $10,000 to defray costs. The Crane Widow and Orphans fund provided the fourth year of labor/monetary support for the local affiliate. The home is located at 252 W. Troy Street in St. Paris. HFHCCO Board members are shown with the volunteer crew from Crane (from left) Greg and Marcia Ward and Richard and Lori Kauffman.

Submitted photo