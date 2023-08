Rosey Dunham scored 3 goals as visiting WL-S topped Fairbanks, 10-0, in OHC girls soccer on Thursday.

Scoring goals for the Tigers (4-0, 2-0) were Megan Hollar (2), Lilly Weaver, Skyler Ropp, Chloe Bender, Jenna Cline and Delaney Jones.

Picking up assists were Hollar, Dunham, Weaver, Jones, Emery Longaberger and Bender.