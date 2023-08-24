WL-S defeats Triad in volleyball

Triad’s Kaitlyn Gregg (pictured) returns a serve during Thursday’s match with WL-S. Photo by John Coffman Photography

Visiting WL-S defeated Triad, 25-13, 25-4, 25-4, in OHC volleyball on Thursday.

For the Tigers, Bailey Poppe had 11 kills, 4 digs and 6 aces, Olivia Wilcox had 10 digs, was 17/17 serving with 2 aces and 10/10 on serves received and Ava Poppe had 8 kills, 5 digs and was 22/23 serving with 4 aces.

The WL-S jayvee Black team won, 25-9, 25-8. For WL-S, Lili Heminger had 2 digs, 4 kills, 1 block, 1 assist and 1 ace, Reagan Bradford had 4 kills and 1 ace and Josie Hosteter had 7 kills.

The WL-S jayvee Orange team prevailed, 25-4, 25-7. For the Tigers, Sophia Landon had 2 assists, 1 dig and 16 aces.

Triad did not report stats.

Indians win

Visiting Mechanicsburg beat Northeastern, 25-14, 25-8, 25-18, in OHC volleyball on Thursday.

For the Indians (2-0, 2-0), Darby Ayars had 14 assists, Ava Moore had 12 kills, Makayla Casey had 2 blocks and Payton Hodge added 4 aces and 24 digs.

Mechanicsburg won the jayvee match, 25-21, 25-12.