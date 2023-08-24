Champaign County Library seeking community feedback

The online survey is available on the library’s website through Sept. 15. Printed surveys are also available at each library location. Submitted graphic

Submitted story

The Champaign County Library is looking towards the future and asking for the community’s help.

The library has released a short survey to gather information about the library’s strengths and weaknesses as well as the overall community’s needs and preferences. The results of the survey will be used to help the library prioritize strategic goals and objectives to better serve the public in the coming years.

“Everyone is invited to take the survey and let the library know how we can better meet the community’s needs. It’s important that we hear from people who use our library – but equally as important that we hear from those who aren’t currently library users – so we can improve or expand our services to better reflect our patrons and community,” according to Library Director, Ty Henderson.

The online survey is available on the library’s website through Sept. 15. Printed surveys are also available at each library location.

For more information, visit champaigncountylibrary.org or stop by the Champaign County Library at 1060 Scioto Street, Urbana or the North Lewisburg Branch Library at 161 Winder Street, North Lewisburg or call 937-653-3811.

Information submitted by the library