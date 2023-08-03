The Ohio State Alumni Club of Champaign County held its Summer Send-Off Picnic at Pretty Prairie Farm on July 30. Alumni, the families of the scholarship winners from Champaign County and guests enjoyed food from Abuela’s Kitchen and an array of delicious desserts provided by the attendees. The 2023 scholarship winners Isabelle Wilson and Elaina Purk were recognized, and members of the Board of Governors and club officers were elected. Pictured from left: Kathy Sponheim, Beth Harrigan, Jill Michael, Janine Albert-Evans, scholarship winner Isabelle Wilson, Chris Hamison, Teresa Nuzum, James Landenburg, Brenda Cook, Julie Balmer, Andrea Butsch, Vickie Murphy, Curt Smith, Jany Sabins, Ray Reinhart and Dorothy Case.

Submitted photo