CABLE – Gather your golf gear and join Junior Achievement (JA) of Mad River Region at Woodland Golf Club on Monday, Sept. 18 to have a great time while raising funds to support JA.

This year’s golf classic will start at 10 a.m. with a shot-gun start. It will include fun on course games, lunch at noon and a chance to win prizes.

Can’t attend but would like to support JA programs and the golf classic? Sponsor a hole for $250, the cost of 1 JA program.

JA programs teach young people about entrepreneurship, work readiness and financial literacy. For example, third-grade students learn how to plan a city as part of Junior Achievement’s Our City™ program, and high school students learn basic concepts of managing a business through Junior Achievement’s Company Program.

Even if you don’t score under par, you will be making a hole-in-one for local students’ education. So, call Junior Achievement of Mad River Region at (937) 323-4725 for more details on how to get involved or register your foursome at https://madriver.ja.org/events/junior-achievement-s-champaign-county-golf-outing.

About Junior Achievement USA®: (JA) Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 3 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 12 million students served by operations in 116 other countries worldwide. Visit www.ja.org for more information.

