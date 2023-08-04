Riley Haser of Triad walks her dairy feeder from the trailer to the stall on Thursday morning at the fairgrounds. Andrew Grimm Photography Sam Wilhelm of Urbana gets his cows ready to show at the fairgrounds. Andrew Grimm Photography Lincoln Maurice of Graham giving his pig some affection on its chin on Thursday at the fairgrounds. Andrew Grimm Photography Ayla Lensman of Graham completes the weigh-in of her pig on Thursday at the fairgrounds. Andrew Grimm Photography

The 182nd Champaign County Fair opens today. Thursday was a big day for setting up all the fun.

Livestock project arrivals, junior fair preparations and final touches on the midway were the theme of the day.

The fair continues through Friday, Aug. 11.

Livestock shows, equestrian competition, garden shows and other local exhibitions will comprise the daily hustle and bustle of the fair’s activities.

Entertainment at the grandstand will include the NTPA Truck and Tractor Pull today at 7 p.m.; the Champaign Co. Classic Truck & Tractor Pull on Saturday at 7 p.m.; the crowning of the 2023 Junior Fair Queen, selection of 4-H Boy & Girl of the Year, FFA Boy & Girl of the Year, followed by Pig and Calf Scrambles on Sunday starting at 7 p.m.; Champaign County Fair Concert – (Grandstand) Kaitlyn Baker – Joe Lasher – Adam Calvert on Monday evening; harness racing on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 6:30 p.m. and the Demolition Derby on the final Friday at 7 p.m.

There will also be Big Time Wrestling on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at the free stage on the main part of the fairgrounds.

Daily gate admission to the fair is $8 and includes rides, according to the fair’s website. Children under age 2 are admitted free. Both truck/tractor pulls and the demolition derby are $10 admission. Admission for Sunday evening events is $2. Other events at the grandstand are free admission with gate entry price, according to the fair’s website.

Senior Citizens and Veterans Day is Tuesday; Youth Day is Wednesday.

Follow the fair winners starting next week at www.urbanacitizen.com under the 2023 Fair section of the website.

Below is a schedule of events for the upcoming week:

FRIDAY, AUGUST 4

7:00 a.m. Start Charging at the Gate

8:00 a.m. Weighing of Junior Fair Market Swine Weighing of Junior Fair Market Lambs followed by Open Class Market Lambs and Market Goats

11:00 a.m. Horticulture Exhibits to be in place

12:00 p.m. Junior Fair Horse Show Opening Ceremonies

1:00 p.m. Junior Fair Dairy Steer Showmanship followed by Dairy Feeder Showmanship

2:30 p.m. Junior Fair Horse Show – Contest Classes

4:00 p.m. 4-H Style Review (Jr. Fair Modeling Pavilion)

6:00 p.m. Weighing of Beef Feeders, Beef Steers/Heifers Junior Fair Swine Breeding Gilt Show

7:00 p.m. NTPA Truck & Tractor Pull (Grandstand)

8:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m. Weighing of State Fair Barrows

SATURDAY, AUGUST 5

8:00 a.m. Weighing of Jr Fair Dairy Steers followed by Dairy Feeders Jackpot Goat Show, Open Class Goat Show followed by Goat Carcass Contest, Jr Fair Pygmy Goat Show, Dairy Goat Show, Jr. Fair Goat Showmanship & PeeWee Goat Showmanship

9:00 a.m. Junior Fair Swine Showmanship followed by Junior Fair County Farrowed Swine Show (Swine Arena) 4-H Cloverbud Recognition (Jr. Fair Modeling Pavilion) Junior Fair Horse Show

10:00 a.m. One day A.R.B.A. Sanctioned Rabbit Show

11:00 a.m. Culinary Exhibits in place

11:30 a.m. Garden Club Exhibits in place Homemaker’s Style Show (Modeling Pavilion)

12:00 noon ALL Exhibits in place

1:00 p.m. Garden Club judging

5:00 p.m. Jr. Fair Beef Feeders followed by Beef Breeding, Scramble Class, Cattlemen’s Special Steer & Commercial Heifer Show – Top 5 (Woodruff Show Arena)

7:00 p.m. Champaign Co. Classic Truck & Tractor Pull (Grandstand)

10:00 p.m. Junior Fair Llamas to be in place

SUNDAY, AUGUST 6

8:30 a.m. Junior Fair Beef Showmanship –Beef feeders Released following show.

9:00 a.m. Fancy Poultry Show followed by Poultry Showmanship (Poultry Building)

10:00 a.m. Worship Service (Activities Modeling Pavilion)

11:00 a.m. Junior Fair Horse/Pony Classes

11-12:00 noon Entries for Pie Contest (Pork Council Building)

12:00 noon PeeWee Swine Showmanship (Swine Show Arena) Guys & Gals Sheep Lead-In Classes followed by PeeWee Sheep Showmanship

1:00 p.m. Junior Fair Rabbit/Cavy Exhibits in place

2:00 p.m. Junior Fair Rabbit & Cavy Skillathon, Poster & Royalty results announced (Rabbit & Cavy Building)

3:00 p.m. Pie Auction – Swine Show Arena (following PeeWee Showmanship)

6:00 p.m. Champaign County Schools Bands (Grandstand)

7:00 p.m. Crowning of 2023 Junior Fair Queen, 4-H Boy & Girl of the Year, FFA Boy & Girl of the Year, followed by Pig and Calf Scrambles (Grandstand)

MONDAY, AUGUST 7

8:30 a.m. Junior Fair Dairy Show – Showmanship, Cows/Heifers, Kiddie Showmanship (Woodruff Show Arena)

9:00 a.m. FFA Market Gilt Show followed by Scramble Pig Show and 4-H Market Gilts (Swine Show Arena) Junior Fair Horse Show

11:00 a.m. Dress-a-Goat (Woodruff Show Arena)

2:00 p.m. Junior Fair Sheep Showmanship followed by Junior Fair Sheep Breeding Show, Special Woodruff Project Class, Sheep Born & Raised (Woodruff Show Arena) Junior Fair Rabbit Showmanship followed by Rabbit PeeWee Showmanship. Followed by Rabbit Presentation Approximately 4:00 p.m (Rabbit Building).

4:00 p.m. Performance Pig Show (Swine Show Arena)

5:00-7:00 p.m. Project Central – Discover 4-H, open to all youth (Farmers & Merchants Activities Building)

6:00 p.m. Junior Fair Horse Versatility Classes

7:00 p.m. Champaign County Fair Concert – (Grandstand) Kaitlyn Baker – Joe Lasher – Adam Calvert

TUESDAY, AUGUST 8 (SENIOR CITIZENS & VETERANS DAY)

8:00 a.m. Junior Fair County Born & Raised Market Goat Show followed by Rate of Gain Class (Woodruff Show Arena) 9:00 a.m. FFA & 4-H Market Barrow Show Junior Fair Rabbit Show (Rabbit Building)

11:00 a.m. Lunches donated by Mercy Health Urbana Hospital will be passed out throughout the Fairgrounds in honor of our Veterans and Senior Citizens.

1:00 p.m. Junior Fair Dairy Steer Show followed by Junior Fair Dairy Feeder Show (Woodruff Show Arena)

5:00-7:00 p.m. Project Central – Discover 4-H, open to all youth (Farmers & Merchants Activities Building)

5:30 p.m. Horse Sponsorship Auction (Horse Arena)

6:00 p.m. Local Foods Presentation (4-H Garden Area) Junior Fair Market Lamb Show

6:30 p.m. Post Time – Harness Races – Buckeye Stallion Series Urbana Area Chamber of Commerce Night

7:00 p.m. Breeding Gilt Sale – Swine Show Arena

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 9 (YOUTH DAY)

5:00-7:30 a.m. All Market Poultry Projects & Eggs to be in place

8:00 a.m. Open Class Barrow Show Swine NOT going through sale released Junior Fair Poultry Show – Market Show-Turkey, Egg, Broiler, Duck (Poultry Barn) Junior Fair Market Goat Show followed by Production Does (Woodruff Show Arena)

9:00 a.m. Open Class – Jr. Division Horses – Halter & Performance Classes Junior Fair Cavy (Guinea Pig) Breed Show followed By Showmanship & Optional Projects (Rabbit/Cavy Barn)

11:30 a.m. Open Class Flower Exhibits in place

12:00 p.m. 4-H “Cook-Off” (Activities Modeling Pavilion Area)

12:30 p.m. Open Class Flower Show judging

1:00 p.m. Pepsi Cola Youth Day Activities (Grandstand)

4:00 p.m. Junior Fair Beef Heifer Show followed by Steer Show (Woodruff Show Arena)

5:00-7:00 p.m. Project Central – Discover 4-H, open to all youth (Farmers & Merchants Activities Building)

6:00 p.m. Junior Fair Poultry Sale followed by Junior Fair Rabbit Sale Open Class – Adult Division Horse Show – Pleasure, Halter & Performance Local Foods Presentation (4H Garden Area)

6:30 p.m. Post Time – Harness Races

7:30-10:00 p.m. Big Time Wrestling (Free Stage)

11:00 p.m. All Ducks, Broilers and Turkeys must be removed from Fairgrounds – Market Animals only

THURSDAY, AUGUST 10

8:00 a.m. Open Class Market Lamb Show

9:00 a.m. Open Class – Junior Division Horse Contest Classes

10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. All Projects removed from the Farmers & Merchants 4-H Activities Building

11:00 a.m. Junior Fair Llama Show (Woodruff Show Arena)

11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Rabbit Barbeque (Rabbit Building)

1:00 p.m. Market Swine Sale (Swine Arena) Grilled Vegetable Demonstration (Lions Park Gazebo) Dress-a-Cow Contest (Woodruff Show Arena)

3:00 p.m. King of the Ring Show (Woodruff Show Arena) All Animals Released NOT going through sale following King of the Ring Show.

Exhibitors must clean out pens by Friday, August 11. 6:00 p.m. – 9 p.m.

All Rabbits & Cavy removed from Rabbit & Cavy Barn.

6:00 p.m. Open Class Horse Contest Classes

6:30 p.m. Post Time –Harness Races

7:00 p.m. Breeding type birds and Production Pullets released

7:30 p.m. Junior Fair Dance

FRIDAY, AUGUST 11

9:00 a.m. Junior Fair Livestock Sales: Dairy Steers, followed by Dairy Milk Sale, Dairy Feeders Market Goats, Market Lambs, Sale Block Advertising, Market Steers

10:00 a.m. Horses Released

4:00 p.m. Exhibits Released (Grandstand & Michael’s Horticulture)

6:00 p.m. Speed Show Barrel Racing (Horse Arena)

7:00 p.m. Demolition Derby (Grandstand)

