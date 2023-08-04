Riley Haser of Triad walks her dairy feeder from the trailer to the stall on Thursday morning at the fairgrounds.
Sam Wilhelm of Urbana gets his cows ready to show at the fairgrounds.
Lincoln Maurice of Graham giving his pig some affection on its chin on Thursday at the fairgrounds.
Ayla Lensman of Graham completes the weigh-in of her pig on Thursday at the fairgrounds.
The 182nd Champaign County Fair opens today. Thursday was a big day for setting up all the fun.
Livestock project arrivals, junior fair preparations and final touches on the midway were the theme of the day.
The fair continues through Friday, Aug. 11.
Livestock shows, equestrian competition, garden shows and other local exhibitions will comprise the daily hustle and bustle of the fair’s activities.
Entertainment at the grandstand will include the NTPA Truck and Tractor Pull today at 7 p.m.; the Champaign Co. Classic Truck & Tractor Pull on Saturday at 7 p.m.; the crowning of the 2023 Junior Fair Queen, selection of 4-H Boy & Girl of the Year, FFA Boy & Girl of the Year, followed by Pig and Calf Scrambles on Sunday starting at 7 p.m.; Champaign County Fair Concert – (Grandstand) Kaitlyn Baker – Joe Lasher – Adam Calvert on Monday evening; harness racing on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 6:30 p.m. and the Demolition Derby on the final Friday at 7 p.m.
There will also be Big Time Wrestling on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at the free stage on the main part of the fairgrounds.
Daily gate admission to the fair is $8 and includes rides, according to the fair’s website. Children under age 2 are admitted free. Both truck/tractor pulls and the demolition derby are $10 admission. Admission for Sunday evening events is $2. Other events at the grandstand are free admission with gate entry price, according to the fair’s website.
Senior Citizens and Veterans Day is Tuesday; Youth Day is Wednesday.
Follow the fair winners starting next week at www.urbanacitizen.com under the 2023 Fair section of the website.