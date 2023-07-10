Joanie Calem (pictured) will be performing at Legacy Park from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday.

The Champaign County Arts Council is proud to announce its first collaboration with the annual Art Affair this Saturday, July 15 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Join the fun and explore the lineup of this year’s artists, children’s art activities, performing arts, Senior Art Exhibit and a live concert.

There are over 28 vendors offering various one-of-a-kind art pieces, quilted items, jewelry, wood boxes, anime fan art, sun catchers, metal artwork, pottery, hand-painted barn slates, vases, flower pots and much more.

There will be a live square dancing performance in front of the courthouse from 11 a.m.-noon. After the performance, stop in at Teabaggers and view the Senior Art Exhibit.

Watercolor Artist Rhonda Sloan will have an art exhibit at the Champaign County Arts Council office during the event. She is a proud member of the Western Ohio Watercolor Society where she was honored in 2017 with the member’s show first place. Sloan says it’s important for her to have a connection to her subject matter so it creates a sensation and tells a story with each painting she creates.

Bring the children to listen to music and storytelling including puppets with Joanie Calem at Legacy Park from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Calem is a musician, singer/songwriter, storyteller and teacher living in Columbus, Ohio. She performs folk music and stories in a variety of settings for audiences of all ages. Joanie’s goal is always to invite her audiences to share a sense of creating community through singing and playing together. Come join Joanie and her puppet friends as they explore All Together Now: It Is Cool to be Kind! Building a kind world starts with how we treat each other: everything works better when we figure out how to get along with the people around us. This program is full of interactive songs, stories and games – and a whole lot of laughter. This program is made available by the Alicia Titus Memorial Peace Fund.

During Art Affair, there will be various food trucks, sweet vendors, and Kona Ice for the kids! Wineries including Bokes, Dragonfly, and Folck will be offering wine tasting and have their wine available to buy.

Grab a drink from a local establishment and enjoy a free concert in front of the courthouse. The band Schizophrenic will be performing on the steps from 1-4 p.m. This local family band sings popular music from 1970s classics to contemporary hits.

The Champaign County Arts Council would like to thank The Peoples Savings Bank and Johnson Welded Products for sponsoring Art Affair and the live concert. This and other CCAC events are also made possible by the OAC.

Submitted by the Champaign County Arts Council